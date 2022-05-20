PTF sends strong kyorugi contingent to Iran

KARACHI: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) has sent a strong kyorugi contingent to Iran to attend an International Kyorugi Taekwondo Training Camp, the PTF said on Thursday.

“The three-week camp being held from May 18 to June 6 is aimed at providing international exposure and training to the fighters ahead of the upcoming 7th Asian Poomsae, 25th Asian Kyorugi and 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships at Korea,” the PTF said.

PTF has also praised Combaxx Sports for its continuous support and patronage to sports by establishing this high-level International Taekwondo Training Camp at Iran.

“Omar Saeed, President South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA), has also supported PTF in preparation of Pakistan players for international events,” the PTF said. The PTF chief Col (retd) Wasim Ahmed also thanked Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Combaxx Sports for their support in this regard. He also thanked the IPC Ministry for issuing of timely NOC for this visit and its continuous support by establishing national training camp for preparation for the forthcoming events.

Squad: Shahzaib, Haroon Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Abubakkar Usman, Arsalan Arshad, Zoya Sabir, Officials: Yousef Karami (head coach), Shahzada Muhammad Asif (assistant coach), Najia Rasool (female coach).