PARC holds annual seminar on rice research review

Islamabad : A two day’s Annual Rice Research Review & Planning meeting was inaugurated at National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) here, says a press release.

The meeting was attended by representatives from National Agricultural Research System including the Director Rice Research Institute, Kala Shah Kaku; Director Soil Salinity Research Institute, Pindi Bhattian; Director Planning, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; scientists from Agricultural Research Institute, Mingora Swat; Director Agriculture, Nasirabad, Balochistan and the rice scientists from Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission. The representatives of seed companies including Crop Life Pakistan also attended the meeting.

Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, chairman, PARC, while speaking to the participants appreciated the role of private and public sector for taking interest in research and development of rice in the country. He told the participants that PARC is committed to strengthen rice research and development in the country through advanced techniques in research, human resource development and allied facilities. The chairman also emphasised on use of modern rice production machinery and suitable varieties to enhance the production for rice export.

Dr. Sadaruddin Siddiqui, ex-member, Plant Sciences Division, PARC appreciated the role of seed companies and public sector institutes for making efforts to improve the potential of rice hybrids/varieties in Pakistan.

Dr. Imtiaz Hussain, deputy director general of NARC acknowledged the role of National Coordinator (Rice) Dr. Muhammad Yousuf, for organising the meeting. Representatives of private sector expressed their interest to work in collaboration with the public sector.