No-trust motion filed against Balochistan CM Bizenjo

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies Wednesday submitted

a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

According to PTI Balochistan chapter President Yar Muhammad Rind, the party members are united against their leader Bizenjo and decided to move a no-trust motion against him. "We have all the required numbers and the no-confidence motion will be a success against Bizenjo," said Rind, adding that the party will decide about the new chief minister after holding consultations with other parties. Out of 65 members, the votes of 33 members will be required for the no-confidence motion to be successful, while the party needs 17 votes to file the motion against the CM.

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah said that Bizenjo will remain the chief minister of the province for the next five years as well. "The no-confidence motion against him will fail," she maintained.

Last year, the BAP members demanded the resignation of former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan from his position after they filed a no-trust motion against him. Following the demands, Jam Kamal had stepped down from his position.

Speaking to journalists today, Kamal said that he hoped that the situation in Balochistan would get better. "My allies and I had our reservations," he said, adding that they did not want a government to be replaced with another one like this.

Talking about the political situation in the province, Kamal said that Balochistan's condition cannot be ignored. "We approached the Centre with an agenda to support the change in the province," he added. The MPA said that the no-confidence motion was signed by his party's like-minded group members, hoping that they will get support from the allies. He further said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUIF chief Fazlur Rehman also want a change in the province and they are ready to support them.

The former chief minister also said that a government should be able to complete its five-year tenure, however, changes can be made. MPA Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai said that it was decided that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will support the change in Balochistan. "This change will put Balochistan, which is partially developed, towards the path of complete development," he added.