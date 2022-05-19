Pakistan is in the grips of a severe economic crunch. The dollar is soaring high, and the Pakistani rupee is depreciating rapidly. The subsidies being given on a variety of eatables, fuel and electricity have shrunk our economy to a great extent. The coalition government led by PM Shehbaz Sharif is striving hard to facilitate the people and improve the economy but it can hardly meet the plethora of problems like high inflation, unemployment, poverty, etc due to lack of resources.

The previous PTI government did not take any concrete measures to boost the economy. No relief was given to the people to mitigate their financial burden nor did it introduce reforms in any sector to promote economic stability. It spent its tenure abusing the opposition. Had it focused on the crippling economy and inflation, the country would not have required financial assistance from other countries. The coalition government must realize that the only remedy is to take tough decisions, although it may be an unaffordable burden on the poor class, in order to save the country from default. Otherwise, a Sri Lanka-like situation is around the corner.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat