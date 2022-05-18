FDE announces promotion policy from grade 1 to 9

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has announced Uniform Promotion Policy for Class one to nine for annual examination 2022 to promote the students to the next higher classes.

FDE, in that regard, has directed to all Area Education Officers/Heads of Schools and Colleges to implement the uniform policy in all Islamabad Model Schools/Colleges for Annual Examination, 2022.

According to a notification issued by FDE and available with APP, under the promotion policy for class-I & II, the annual examination shall be held like any other class. However, all students of class-I & II will be promoted to class-II and class-III respectively.

Similarly, as per promotion policy for class-III and IV, the students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade: The criteria are as under: minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%. Failure in one/two subject(s) in case the overall aggregate is 40%. Failure in more than two subjects will be detained.

However, according to promotion policy for class-V to IX the subjects have been divided into two categories i.e class-V Category-I, English, Math, General Science, while class-V category-II, Urdu, Islamiat, Social Studies. Similarly from class-VI to VIII category-I, English, Math, General Science and category-II Urdu, Islamiat, Geography, History, Computer Science and Elective Subject.

Under the promotion policy for Class-VI & VII, in category-A, the students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade: Minimum pass percentage achieved in each subject is 40%. Failure in any one subject of either category but securing 15% marks in that subject with an overall aggregate 40%. Failure in two subjects, one from each category but securing 15% marks in each failing subject with the overall aggregate 40%. The failure in two subjects of Category-II but securing 15% marks in each failing subject overall aggregate 40%. However failure in two subjects of category-I shall be detained.

In category B, the promotion policy for class-V & VIII the minimum pass percentage for External Examination / Centralized Examination, 2022 conducted by Federal Directorate of Education for Class-V & VIII shall be 35% for each subject. However, the students fulfilling the following criteria shall be promoted to the next grade.