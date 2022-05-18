‘Youth can help in reducing climate change effects’

Islamabad: A youth dialogue aimed to create more awareness amongst Pakistani youth regarding their role at a multilateral level in mitigating climate change impacts in the country was held here on Tuesday

The youth dialogue on the right to clean and healthy environment was organised by Embassy of Sweden, UNDP, WWF Pakistan and Stockholm+50 Youth Task Force.

The dialogue engaged youth, multilateral organisations, civil society and policymakers to have a focused conversation on what such a right means in the local context.

The youth dialogue aimed to create more awareness amongst Pakistani youth regarding their role at a multilateral level, at the policymaking tables such as the Stockholm+50 International Meeting and at the Climate Negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change`s Conference of Parties (COPs).

Sweden is hosting Stockholm+50, a crucial international environmental meeting on 2nd and 3rd June 2022.

Henrik Persson, ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, welcomed the participants and said, “Sweden is on the track to become world’s first fossil-free welfare state, reaching net zero emissions by 2045. Voices of youth needs to be communicated to the leaders to drive action to achieve sustainable development. It is possible to create a better future if we act together. Sweden is open for collaboration.”

Speaking on the occasion, Knut Ostby, resident representative, UNDP Pakistan said, ‘Pakistan is the fifth most populous and one of the youngest countries in the world. Currently, 68% of Pakistanis are below the age of 30, and 27% are aged between 15 and 29.

Hammad Naqi Khan, director general WWF-Pakistan, stated “As the largest conservation organization in Pakistan, WWF-Pakistan has been working to foster young people’s connection with nature. Last year alone, we engaged with over 14,000 youth through various initiatives. At WWF, we believe that youth are both advocates and catalysts of change and thus, an essential part of decision making.

Senator Sherry Rehman, federal minister for Climate Change attended the event as chief guest.