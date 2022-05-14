12 perish in Gujranwala road tragedy

12 perish in the Gujranwala road tragedy. Photo: Twitter/RadioPakistan

GUJRANWALA: Twelve persons were killed and eight others injured when a dumper collided with two passenger vans in the Kot Ladha area in Gujranwala.

The accident occurred on Hafizabad Road in the Kot Ladha area.

Those who lost their lives were Munawar Bibi, 55 years old, Asima Bibi, 32 years, Fouzia Bibi, 35 years, Muhammad Ilyas, 35 years, Haleema Bibi, 35 years, Hurain Fatima, 4 months, Khalida Bibi, 45 years, Gulzar Ahmad, 45 years, Aslam, 70 years, Haji Irfan, 35 years, and Aasia, 33 years old.

The eight injured persons included Rashid, Munir Ahmad, Ali, Adil, Abdul Ghafoor, Muhammad Nisar, Rehana Bibi and Abida Bibi.

The passenger van was on its way to Gujranwala from Sargodha. Most of the dead and injured were residents of Muhallah Rehman Pura, Garjakh, and Gujranwala and returning to their homes after attending a religious ceremony at Darbar Pir Faisal Ali Shah, Sargodha.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to the district hospital.