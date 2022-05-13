PCJCCI urges for climate action

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday asked the government to take substantial steps in addressing climate change issues, and suggested learning from China’s experience to counter climate change.

Wang Zihai, PCJCCI president, said Pakistan could learn from China had come a long way in its fight against climate change and environmental degradation.

Pakistan could learn from the experience of the Sino country’s use of new techniques to counter climate change.

Pakistan has been experiencing severely hot conditions for the last two months (March and April) while April 2022 turned out to be the hottest month in the last 61 years.

“It’s a multi-threat country in terms of climate change vulnerability that needs to do preventive measures to protect the environment, and the local communities from the ravages of climate change,” Wang said.

Senior vice president of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ehsan Choudhry said the region had over 5,000 large and small glaciers and more than 100 lakes, which jointly make up the world’s largest fresh water reservoir. However, he lamented that Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries facing the risks of climate change, including melting of glaciers.

He was of the view that it’s high time for Pakistan to seriously value its natural resources to combat the negative impacts of climate change. Choudhry said Pakistan needed a 30-50 years policy to tackle climate change issues.