Eleven fishermen missing after Ghana vessel sinks

Accra: Ghanaian authorities said Monday they had rescued 15 people from a sinking trawler off the country’s coast while at least 11 others were still missing, including a Chinese national.

The Ghana-owned but Chinese-operated ship known as MV Comforter II sank on Friday during a storm south of Ghana’s second port city Takoradi, 220 kilometres (135 miles) from the capital Accra.