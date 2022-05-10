NTDC asked to speed up projects

LAHORE: Energy minister Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday asked National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) to accelerate work on ongoing capacity augmentation projects to pave the way to end load-shedding across the country.

On his visit to NTDC headquarter the minister stressed the need to ensure delivery on targets and upkeep of transmission system assets to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers through distribution companies (DISCOs).

He expressed that present government was determined to provide nonstop power supply to the masses. He appreciated the progress achieved by NTDC in completion of key projects and its ambitious approach for fast-track-completion of ongoing projects.

Manzoor Ahmed, managing director NTDC gave briefing on progress of the ongoing projects and apprised the minister that NTDC had evacuated maximum generation of 24,566 megawatts (MW) during 2021.

It was informed that the transformation capacity was being enhanced through augmentation of existing transformers and addition of new transformers. New grid station and transmission line projects are also expected to contribute in the enhancement.

NTDC has recently completed 23 projects of transmission lines and grid stations, including 500 kV grid station Faisalabad West and 220 kV grid station Jhimpir-II.

Ahmed briefed that out of total 15 projects, they have completed 9 projects, while 5 more have achieved considerable projects and expected to complete by end of May 2022.