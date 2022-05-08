Man shot dead in Landhi

A man was shot dead in Landhi No.89 on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 26-year-old Ejaz, son of Bahadur Shah.

While quoting the initial investigation, police said that the man was travelling in a car with a woman, who is yet to be identified, when two suspects intercepted their car. After an exchange of hot words, one of the suspects opened fire on Ejaz, killing his on the spot. The suspects managed to escape after committing the crime.

Police said the woman also disappeared from the scene following the incident.

Police said the man was apparently killed over a personal enmity, adding that they were waiting for the statement by the deceased’s family to ascertain the reason behind the killing.