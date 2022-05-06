Seven killed, 39 injured in accidents during Eid days

As many as seven people reportedly died while over 39 were injured in road accidents during the first two days of Eid.

According to the report released by the Karachi traffic police on Thursday, the majority of the casualties were underage bikers due to their culpable negligence and police had registered two cases under the section 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code which reads: ”Whoever drives any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life, or to be likely to cause hurt or injury to any other person, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.”

On the first day of Eid, four motorcyclists were killed while eight others were injured due to reckless motorcycle riding.

On the second day of Eid, a passenger bus overturned, injuring nineteen people. Separately, three motorcyclists lost their lives and 12 people were injured in separate road accidents. The traffic police had requested parents to not let underage children ride motorcycles or drive cars. Otherwise, strict legal action would be taken against the underage rider or drivers and their parents and added that the legal action would make it difficult for the underage driver to secure admission to college or university.

The report added the number of death and injuries in accidents on Eid that had been circulating on social media was nothing but exaggerated numbers. Edhi ambulance services shifted the injured to different government hospitals who were sent home after receiving medical assistance. The traffic police diligently performed its duties during three Eid days to ensure smooth flow of traffic and observance of rules.