UN’s GSN committed to eradicating social ills

Progress is not all about stereotype or traditional economic growth. It is rather a much more comprehensive package that ought to be implemented in a focused manner on a sustainable basis, covering all the contributing and underlying factors that, sooner or later, lead to the fulfilment of globally identified and defined basic human goals. Talking about sustained and steadfast, all-embracing growth, one is reminded of the United Nations’ Global Sustainability Network (GSN), which envisions the realization of 17 goals aimed at the alleviation of sufferings, deprivations and disparities for a better, prosperous future for humankind that is already confronted with many a hazard like, for instance, armed conflicts, crime, hunger and impoverishment, inequitable distribution of resources, the concentration of resources in a few hands, hegemonic mindsets and hegemonic actions and climate issues, etc, etc.
Certainly, GSN or the sustainable goals before it do not reflect a utopian concept or phenomenon based on wishful thinking. All the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emanating from the previous Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) are not at all undoable.
It can be verily observed that the saner elements among the global leaders devised more practicable and achievable goals known as SDGs 2030. The overall objective is to bring improvement in the lives of humans dwelling on this planet by way of fair and equitable utilization of world resources and through a drastic reduction in poverty, exploitation, and socio-economic injustice.
