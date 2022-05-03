Sweden’s Embracer buys ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Deus Ex’ rights

Stockholm: Swedish video game publisher Embracer said on Monday it had acquired three development studios responsible for hit games such as "Tomb Raider" and "Deus Ex" from Japanese publisher Square Enix.

The acquisition of the three North American studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, totalled $300 million (285 million euros) and affects around 1,100 employees, Embracer said in a statement.

It also included the intellectual properties (IPs) for several best-selling franchises, such as "Tomb Raider," starring British adventuring archeologist Lara Croft, who has been a video game character icon since her debut in 1996.