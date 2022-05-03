Sweden’s Embracer buys ‘Tomb Raider,’ ‘Deus Ex’ rights

Stockholm: Swedish video game publisher Embracer said on Monday it had acquired three development studios responsible for hit games such as "Tomb Raider" and "Deus Ex" from Japanese publisher Square Enix.
The acquisition of the three North American studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix Montreal, totalled $300 million (285 million euros) and affects around 1,100 employees, Embracer said in a statement.
It also included the intellectual properties (IPs) for several best-selling franchises, such as "Tomb Raider," starring British adventuring archeologist Lara Croft, who has been a video game character icon since her debut in 1996.
Lagos: A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, killing nine...
Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise...
Manila: Eight people died, including six children, when a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for...
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian...
Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a...
Comments