JI hails Federal Sharia Court’s decision for Riba-free system

Hailing the Federal Sharia Court’s recent decision to purge the economy from any sort of Riba (interest), Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the federal government is bound to act upon the ruling in letter and spirit.

He expressed these views on Friday while delivering a sermon at a mosque in North Nazimabad. JI workers also offered thanksgiving prayers after the decision.

Rehman said that the central government needed to purge the banking sector and the economy of any sort of interest under the decision.

“The entire nation supports the decision and will not allow the rulers to take any escape route in connection with the implementation of the ruling in its true spirit,” he said.

The JI leader also recalled that the same decision was also made in the early 1990s and unfortunately then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision to eliminate interest from the economy and the banking sector.

He also lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for raising the slogan of Riasat-i-Madina (the state of Madina) but practically doing nothing to eliminate interest from society.

He remarked that unfortunately, the PTI regime had placed the country’s economy under the rule of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while then opposition parties also shamelessly supported the legislation to do so.

The JI leader also stated that the country was established to practise Islam but not for a single day, Islam was implemented in the country because of the loyalists of the former rulers in the Subcontinent.