The power of Khan

Imran Khan is a public leader who has groomed his nation in such a way that it now has the courage to raise its voice against all injustices. Khan introduced the young people of the country to several unknown Islamic heroes by encouraging them to watch shows like Ertugrul Ghazi. Today, every Pakistani stands for Pakistan selflessly. Before Imran Khan came to power, many people lived for themselves and were concerned about only their families. No one was aware of what Pakistan was going through. This has changed now.

Even children talk about Pakistan and what they will do for their country. Our youth have found a true hero. Pakistan has developed into a nation. In the upcoming elections, Pakistan is going to make history. Imran Khan’s name will forever be remembered as one of the faithful leaders of Pakistan.

Asad Hanif

Okara