Rs847m deposited in account in three years: NAB initiates inquiry against Farah Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi, commonly known as Farah Khan, and others on the allegations of accumulation of illegal assets beyond known sources of income, money laundering and maintaining various accounts in the name of different businesses.

Farah Khan is a close friend of Bushra Khan, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal ordered an inquiry against Farhat Shahzadi and directed Director General NAB, Lahore, Shahzad Saleem, to initiate the process as per law.

According to the NAB announcement on Thursday, huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million had been found in her account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile. These credits were received in her personal account and withdrawn immediately after credit within a short time period.

Various media reports alleged Farhat Shahzadi was involved in amassing assets beyond her legal means. A review of her income tax returns showed that her assets significantly increased from 2018 onwards for unknown reasons. She visited the USA nine times and six times to the UAE during this period.

However, Farah Khan has responded to the NAB inquiry against her, saying that she will face the anti-corruption watchdog both in person and through her lawyers. "We will neither hide nor avoid investigations. We will appear before NAB’s inquiry team both in person and through our legal team," Farah said.