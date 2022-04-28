PSB asks federations to stick to ‘smart’ squads

KARACHI: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday advised national federations to stick to “smart” squads and field only those athletes in the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games who have “potential” to win medal.

It has been learnt through insiders that the Director General of PSB Col (retd) Asif Zaman told federations during a meeting with them in Islamabad on Wednesday that they should keep their medal prospects in their touring parties for these twin assignments and the Board would fully back those medal hopefuls in every way. Sources said that the Board does not want to spend heavily on athletes who have no prospects of reaching podium.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. The Islamic Games will be conducted in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18. This will be followed by the Asian Games for which the Board will hold a separate meeting with the federations.

This correspondent has learnt that the Board is not likely to sponsor the team sports with no medal prospects for the Islamic Games. The Board will also analyse the past performances of every discipline in these events. The Board will be highly selective while deciding which athletes should be backed for these events.

Sources said that in the next two weeks things will become clear. The Board and POA also will meet federations immediately after Eid-ul-fitr in which everything will be decided about these two events.

Some federations told the DG PSB that they want to field their players and teams in such events in order to give them exposure for the South Asian Games which Pakistan will host next year. Sources said that the DG PSB told them that they should set aside SAG and brief him about their status at the Asian level.

As per an official list, 103 players and officials in 14 disciplines, including two para sports, will feature in the Commonwealth Games, while 164 athletes and officials will take part in 17 disciplines, including three para sports, in the Islamic Games.

According to the rules, board and lodging for the Commonwealth Games is free of cost as it will be offered by the organisers while an athlete will be charged 50 US dollars per day as board and lodging fee during the Islamic Games.

POA secretary general Khalid Mehmood also attended this meeting.

Sources said that the PSB DG told Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) to eradicate the doping menace.

A couple of weightlifters are under WADA’s scanner and it is highly likely that they will be banned for using performance-enhancing drugs.

The PSB has also not yet paid dues of PWLF for the camp which the federation conducted from January until April 13 following approval of the Board for the Commonwealth Games.

Sources said that the DG PSB was told that the Board should act as per its resources and financial strength but it should not take any such decision which could harm the country’s sports.