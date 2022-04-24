 
Sunday April 24, 2022
Peshawar

3 drug dealers arrested

By Bureau report
April 24, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police in Gulbarg arrested three alleged drug dealers and recovered 820 grams of ice on Saturday.

Gulbarg Police Station SHO Islam Shah said the accused were selling the ice in tokens to local addicts. He added that raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the network.

