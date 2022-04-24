3 drug dealers arrested

HARIPUR: The residents of different localities of Khalabat Township on Saturday staged protest against the prolonged...
PESHAWAR: As nearly eight days left in Eidul Fitr celebrations, the male and female tailors have started overcharging...
PESHAWAR: Number of total active Corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has dropped below 400 as only 11 new cases...
PESHAWAR: A man killed his wife and father-in-law over a family dispute in Daudzai area on Saturday.Police said one...
LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistan Customs authorities at Torkham border crossing foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into the...
PESHAWAR: Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party , Sardar Hussain Babak has summoned meetings of the...
Comments