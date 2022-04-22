Man arrested for attempt to rape step-daughter

LAHORE:A man was arrested for attempting to rape his 11-year-old step-daughter in the Ghaziabad area on Thursday.

The arrested suspect identified as Shafique married the mother of the victim some one year ago. On previous night, the victim was asleep when the suspect attempted sexual assault on her. She resisted and started crying. The suspect fled from the scene after exchanging harsh words with the mother of the victim. Police arrested the suspect.

shot dead: A man was shot dead while his friend injured by the firing of the unidentified suspects in Shera Kot on Thursday. Reportedly, the victims were going somewhere when the unidentified suspects intercepted and opened firing at them. The victim Ali Zeeshan and his friend Tauseef received bullet injuries. Zeeshan died on the spot while Tauseef has been moved to a hospital. Police have registered a case and were investigating the matter further.

fire: Valuables were gutted in an incident of fire in a house on Ghazi Road on Thursday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it but on failure, they called rescue teams. Fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Bike lifter: A suspected bike lifter Ali Raza was arrested from Harbanspura on Thursday. Police recovered three bikes from his custody. A case has been registered against him. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

accidents: At least 11 people died, whereas 954 were injured in 874 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 596 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals whereas, 358 minor injured victims were treated at the site. Motorbikes were involved in majority (70%) of road accidents.

The statistics showed that 228 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 241 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 68 Multan in with 70 victims and at third Faisalabad with 62 road accidents and 68 victims.

The details further revealed that 965 victims were affected by road accidents including 786 males & 179 females. According to the data, 755 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 18 vans, 11 passenger buses, 36 trucks and 97 other types of auto vehicleks and slow-moving carts were involved in above-mentioned road accidents.

arrested: Hadyara police arrested two drug pushers and recovered drugs from their possession. The accused were identified as Naseeb and Abu Suffian. Police recovered 1.5kg charas from their possession.