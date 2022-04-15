Hunarmand Nojawan Programme a flagship demand-driven project

LAHORE:Technical Educational and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that Hunarmand Nojawan Programme is a flagship demand-driven project of the Punjab government for transforming youths into an engine of growth.

Tevta chairperson further said that the project was successfully progressing towards achieving its target to train 100,900 youths by the end of June 2022 in 57 demand-driven training programmes.

He said that despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, Tevta succeeded in keeping the momentum of the project and was also striving for creating economic opportunities for its graduates through engaging private sector.

book reading: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has signed an MOU with a private publication aiming promotion of book reading through book fairs and festivals. Under the agreement, the private publication will organise monthly book fairs at Wazir Khan Chowk.

The publication will also hold a 15-day book festival inside the Walled City of Lahore with the cooperation of WCLA. The main purpose of this endeavour is to preserve and promote the literature and book reading habit among the masses.

MoU signed: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Shahid Javed Burki Institute of Public Policy on Thursday signed an MoU agreeing to continue cooperation. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and Vice-Chairman Shahid Javed Burki Institute of Public Policy Shahid Javed Burki signed the MoU.

Prof Bushra Mirza said that Shahid Javed Burki Institute of Public Policy was doing a great job by providing scholarships to needy students to complete their education.

Shahid Javed Burki, a Pakistani-American economist and former Vice-President of the World Bank, said that the Lahore College for Women University needy and promising students would get financial assistance in the form of scholarships.