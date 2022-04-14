Ram Ravi stars in KGA Club's big win over Southend Club

KARACHI: Wicketkeeper-opener Ram Ravi’s scintillating century earned KGA Club a resounding 94-run victory over Southend Club in their Group B encounter of the 37th Karachi Gymkhana Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2022 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Ravi hammered no less than a dozen towering sixes besides six fours in his staggering knock of 142 coming from only 71 balls. He was dismissed on the second ball of the last over as KGA Club finished with an imposing total of 215 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. It was his second successive century, as he had whacked 115 off 55 balls in the previous game against Karachi Gymkhana Blues. He clinched the Man of the Match award for the second time running.

Chasing a mammoth total of 216, Southend Club wilted under scoreboard pressure with Maaz Waqar (70 off 39 balls) fighting a lone battle against the KGA Club bowlers. Amit Ravi, with figures of 4 for 23 off 3.3 overs, was the pick of the bowlers as Southend Club were bowled out for 121 in 19.3 overs.