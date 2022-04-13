Dr Sohail Rajput made Sindh’s chief secretary

The federal government on Tuesday appointed Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput, a grade-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, as the new chief secretary (CS) of Sindh after the retirement of his predecessor, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, last month.

Prior to his posting as the CS, Dr Raput was working as the federal secretary for the Information Technology and Telecommunication Division. After the retirement of Shah, Baqaullah Unar, a grade-21 officer, was assigned the acting charge of the chief secretary.

Dr Rajput has a vast experience working with the Sindh government during his past service. He served as provincial finance secretary for many years, principal secretary to CM, energy secretary, and Karachi commissioner. In 2018, his services were given to the federal government where he joined the Ministry of Finance as an additional secretary.