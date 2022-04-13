Police thrash teachers, dismantle camp

LAHORE:Police on Tuesday morning forcibly dispersed college teachers from their protest camp outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

The teachers alleged that the police attacked the protest camp and thrashed the protesting teachers to disperse them. Dozens of teachers from public sector colleges had been observing the sit-in outside the secretariat for the last 37 days demanding pay and service protection. The teachers said those who were regularised in the past were facing pay deduction.

They claimed that the government had assured to resolve the issue but to no avail. Pay and Service Protection Committee convener Prof Ch Ghulam Murtaza and others addressing a press conference condemned the police action against peaceful teachers and demanded the government resolve the issue at the earliest.

They warned of academic boycott in public colleges of Punjab. Meanwhile, the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) Punjab Chapter also announced observing Black Day in universities across Punjab on Thursday in support of college teachers of Punjab. FAPUASA Punjab President Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, General Secretary Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, Vice-President Dr Ahtisham Ali, General Secretary PUASA Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi and others observed that FAPUASA Punjab stood by the college cadre teachers for their legitimate right of pay protection. In their joint statement, they demanded that the government should immediately issue notification of pay protection as per the instruction of the high court.

The executive council of FAPUASA Punjab condemned the police action on the peaceful protest camp of the college teachers and said that if the government and bureaucracy would not able to give due respect to the nation builders, the teachers will be free to do every effort to assert their legitimate rights.

admission forms: Punjab University’s Department of Examinations has issued new schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce Part-1 & Part-II and BA Hearing Impaired annual examinations 2022.

According to details, all regular, late college, private, improve division, additional subjects and special categories (MBBS, BDS, Pharm-D, General Nursing, Fazil, Wafaq-ul-Madaris) candidates have been informed that admission forms will only be received through online and no admission forms will be received by hand or by post.