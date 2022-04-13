PSB timely asked federations to launch anti-doping campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board timely directed national sports federations in 2020 to launch an aggressive campaign to raise awareness about anti-doping among athletes.

It has been learnt that Deputy Director General (Tech) of PSB M Azam Dar sent a letter in this regard to the Secretary Generals of all national sports federations (NSFs) affiliated with PSB on August 20, 2020, and asked them to deal with the matter on top priority basis.

The letter was also copied to the presidents of the NSFs. The letter was issued on the directions of the Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination.

“As you are aware that three athletes have been banned for using drugs in the 13th SAF Games 2019 held in Nepal. The occurrence of the aforementioned unfortunate incident regarding banning of Pakistan Athletes having serious repercussions led to embarrassment," the letter said.

“As per our understanding, all the international governing bodies of the sports federations are affiliated with the international anti-doping agency (WADA). Resultantly the sports federations are bound to follow the policy of the WADA and to make rules to that effect,” stated the letter.

The DDG of PSB then advised the sports federations "to launch an aggressive campaign to educate and sensitise the sports persons/athletes about serious consequences of the use of illegal drugs during participation in sports events at national and international level".

PSB also asked the sports federations to submit policy guidelines and rules implemented by them to curb the menace and share those with PSB.