Political parties agree on electoral reforms: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday said the electoral reforms are the combine agenda of the political parties and the bill will soon be drafted in this regard.

Talking to a private TV channel, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the electoral reforms were the need of the time and essential for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country. He said matter of the parliament should be resolved inside, adding that the PPP had approached the Supreme Court, when the PTI started playing with theConstitution. Kaira said a commission should be constituted over the issue of ‘threatening letter’ and the commission should independently probe into the matter. He said all political parties should work for the development of the country as well as welfare of the people.