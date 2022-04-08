Prices of essential items go up during Ramazan

PESHAWAR: The galloping prices of vegetables, fruits, meat and other items of daily use during Ramazan have multiplied the problems of the people and put under question the performance of the district administration.

The butchers have increased the prices of meat at will ignoring the government price lists. Consumers said they had no choice but to pay these high prices.

The people from various age groups in separate chats with The News observed that though there was no federal government, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was still in power.

They said it seemed as if the district administration and price control officials had left the poor consumers at the mercy of ruthless profiteers.

The consumers felt either the relevant departments were helpless or they did not want to take action against those fleecing the citizens in Ramazan when even the non-Muslims reduced prices of essential items for the Muslims in other parts of the world.

During a visit to different markets, it was observed that tomatoes were selling at Rs200 and Rs240 per kg, ladyfinger at Rs250 to 280 per kg, potato and onion at Rs60, and lemon at Rs400 per kg.

It was strange that the prices varied in the same market showing the poor performance of the district administration.

The butchers were seen selling beef at Rs650 per kg and Qeema or minced meat was being sold at different rates as well.

The butchers justified the self-introduced prices, saying they purchased animals at high rates and could not afford to sell meat at the rates fixed by the government.

One shopkeeper said they had apprised the relevant government officials that they could not follow the government instructions on rates and would shut shops and businesses if the authorities forced them to sell meat at the rates fixed by the government.

According to him, the officials did not insist on official rates compliance when the prices of animals and the meat rates fixed by the government were presented to them.

He said butchers buy animals at high prices and had to remove skin, bones, lungs, intestines, guts, etc as they could not sell such things.

“We had to earn from the meat and recover all expenses. The government should have fixed reasonable rates but that was not done,” he said.

“We are convinced that the government is aware of our problems but could not increase official rates because of the people’s pressure,” he said and that is why the government officials are silent over the issue of the ongoing price.

“It is not possible for us to purchase animals at high rates and sell its meat at less prices,” he said and referred to several labourers and his three sons and nephews working in the shop.

“It seems the government has realized the situation. Though they did not change the official price list but did not take action against us even if we sell it at the higher rate,” he said.

The price of chicken was fixed at Rs281 per kg. The price of guava is 100, banana Rs150 per dozen, orange Rs250 and strawberry Rs250 per kg.

Some people said they could avoid purchasing fruits but had to buy vegetables and other essential items, urging the government to take concrete steps to reduce the prices of essential commodities.