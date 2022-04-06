EBM wins two Effie awards

KARACHI: English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) won Effie Awards 2022 in two separate categories, bagging one gold and one bronze award, The News learnt on Tuesday.

Its Peek Freans Smile doughnut cakes won the gold award in the category of new product and service introduction. Peek Freans Sooper managed to get bronze award for its Ramadan campaign ‘Dua-e-Shukar’.

The Effie Awards are organised by Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS), aimed at acknowledging marketing and advertising efforts in the country.

Commenting on the achievement, general manager marketing of EBM Aaminah Saeed expressed their delight for the awards and vowed to continue and service people by bringing exciting products to market.