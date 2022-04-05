Disgruntled PTI member Aleem Khan addressing a press conference in Lahore on April 4, 2022. Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s disgruntled leader Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and asked if it was not treacherous that he met a US envoy at his residence.

Talking to media here on Monday, he mentioned the incident after Imran revealed that the US official who sent South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. Aleem, who is a former senior provincial minister, lashed out at the former government and PTI leaders for calling him a "traitor" and said it is "unfortunate" that they are maligning him. "I have become a traitor, tell Cheema and Salik they are also traitors and have taken money. I have had a very difficult time from 2010 to 2018 (when the PMLN was in power)," he said.

Moving on, he criticised the prime minister and asked him why he did not like anyone from among 183 MPAs in Punjab. "You nominated the person as CM, whom you used to call the biggest dacoit in Punjab," he said while referring to Chauhdry Pervaiz Elahi. Berating the prime minister, Aleem said he got cases registered against disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen. "You have no shame. You sent your aides to jail. We informed you about every corrupt practice Buzdar was involved in, but you turned a blind eye to his corruption. The ones standing with you are patriots, others are traitors."



He said Farah Bibi, an aide to Imran's wife Bushra Bibi, has left for Dubai. She was involved in taking "a lot of bribes". He alleged: “Farah was involved in transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Punjab. But now she and her husband have fled to Dubai. However, once such bureaucrats are arrested, everything will come to light, including where Farah transferred the money. I do not want to mention anything else about Imran's family," he said.

He said he regretted dedicating 10 years of his life to the PTI. "I have supported the PTI with loyalty and hard work and kept my ego aside. We thought there would be a Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan. I'm sad that the person I spent 10 years of my life for is not sincere to the nation."

Aleem criticised the premier over a number of issues ranging from the National Accountability Bureau ‘hounding’ him to his insistence on retaining Usman Buzdar as the chief minister and then the nomination of PMLQ leader Pervaiz Elahi as the new CM. In a similar vein, he challenged the prime minister to bring forth any evidence of corruption against him, for which he was imprisoned for six months.

"Why wasn't a reference made against me? What proof do you have? Bring it in front of the nation and tell them that these were Aleem Khan's misdoings and corruption. I promise that if I turn out to be lying, I will shoot myself." he said.