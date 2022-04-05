Future of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project hangs in balance

Islamabad : The future of Ten Billion Tree Tsunami (TBTT) Programme now hangs in balance with concerned officials raising doubts that any change in regime in future may affect continuity of this project for many obvious reasons.

According to the officials who have been working on this project for last few years stated that this is an ambitious project and it must continue because it would help protect natural environment and provide green Pakistan to the future generations.

“We have already invested billions of rupees on this project. The ministry has also sought some Rs25 billion for tree plantation and national parks in upcoming fiscal budget,” they said.

The official data showed that total Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) amount for forest component is Rs109.38 billion while Rs15.59 billion is allocated for wildlife component from 2019-2023. PSDP amount released for fiscal year 2019-2020 was Rs7.5 billion against the requested amount of 15.6 billion, there was financial cut of 52.3 per cent for first fiscal year of the project. The total PSDP amount authorised for 2020-21 was Rs4,900 million against the requested Rs23 billion with financial cut of 78.69 per cent.

The climate change ministry and relevant provincial departments have so far planted more than one billion trees and they have a target to plant three billion trees till 2023.

The officials said that Pakistan would ultimately need almost $2.5 billion to achieve the target of tree plantation under its ambitious Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme in the next ten years. Majority of these funds would be provided by international organizations but some of them would be arranged by the federal and provincial governments.

They said that overall objective of this programme is to revive forest and wildlife resources in Pakistan; improve the overall conservation of the existing protected areas; encourage eco-tourism and community engagement; and generate jobs through the conservation.