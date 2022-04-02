PM confirms The News story on ‘three offers’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with a private television channel has confirmed The News story published a week ago that the Establishment had agreed to encourage dialogue between the opposition and the government.

The prime minister in an interview to a private TV channel said that the Establishment presented the three options from the opposition side to me that either I should face no-trust move, resign or dissolve the assemblies.

A week before this interview, Editor Investigation The News Ansar Abbasi filed a story on March 23 according to which the Establishment has agreed to encourage the government and the opposition to sit together for an agreed national agenda for the political and economic stability of the country.

According to Ansar Abbasi’s story, if the two sides agree to sit and talk, they can also decide between them the future political roadmap, including early elections.

An informed source told The News that the Establishment will not take any side, will stay neutral but will encourage both Prime Minister Imran Khan and the opposition leaders to sit and talk about a better future, strong economy and the political stability of the country. The Establishment has responded to some recent efforts aimed at seeking its help in making the government and the opposition sit together and agree to a national agenda to correct the fundamentals of the country’s economy, governance, accountability, electoral and justice system.

To avoid controversies, the military establishment was initially reluctant to play such a role but, the informed source said, it has now agreed to facilitate a dialogue between the government and the opposition. In the absence of such a dialogue, it is feared that the current political instability may further increase.

The idea is to make the two sides sit under one roof and then leave it to them to agree on an agenda for the betterment of the country and its people. It is said that they may even decide to hold early elections this year. The matter pertaining to key appointments can also be decided by them.

The source assured that the Establishment’s role would strictly be that of a facilitator. He said that the politicians are, however, expected to reach a consensus for a minimum national agenda, which if approved and adopted, would at least set the direction for the country.

During his three-and-a-half-year tenure, Prime Minister Imran Khan has not sat with the opposition even once. He ignored them on every occasion and even opted not to attend meetings with opposition leaders on issues of great national importance. Opposition leaders, including Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, had offered their support to the government for developing consensus policies and agreeing to a charter of the economy, governance etc soon after Imran Khan came to power. However, Imran Khan never responded to them positively.

Last week, The News had reported that an important government functionary recently approached a powerful person and sought from the latter to play a role in facilitating an end to the present politics of polarisation, which has badly divided the nation.

“In the wake of the opposition’s no-trust move against the prime minister, this polarisation is likely to increase further in the days ahead,” the news report said, adding, “The offer is not meant to favour any one party but is aimed at avoiding the no-trust motion on the one hand and paving the way for early elections and a number of reforms on the other.”

The News had spoken to the government functionary who seemed anxious about the present situation and feared that as things stand, more divisive politics — which were not in the interest of any political party, institution and above all the people of Pakistan— are now inevitable. He had told this correspondent, on condition of not being named, that there is a dire need to facilitate a fair engagement between the government and the opposition to draw a mutually agreed future political roadmap and reform agenda for the better future of the people and democracy in Pakistan. This is not possible without the right facilitator and guarantor,

he had said.