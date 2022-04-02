APNS condemns attack on media outlet’s official

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has strongly condemned the attack on life of Col (R) Amir, GM Admin of Daily Pakistan and Roze News, Islamabad.

APNS President Sarmad Ali, and Secretary General Mrs Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani in a statement on Friday expressed their profound concern on the murder attack on Col (R) Amir in daylight. “It is highly regrettable that the Police Administration has not yet caught the culprits who fled away after the attack,” they said.

The APNS office-bearers stated that attacks on media persons are rapidly increasing and remained unchecked despite protests by media organisations. The APNS urged upon the Federal Capital Administration and the police authorities to provide foolproof security to media persons and media outlets and take up the matter seriously to ensure that the culprits are brought to book without any delay.