Genie of loadshedding returns to haunt twin cities

Rawalpindi : The residents of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are upset due to unscheduled loadshedding of over 12 hours here on Thursday.

The affected locals of Adiala Road, Tulsa, Sher Zaman Colony, New Lalazar, Defence Road, Askari-7, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Kalyal, Askari-14, Dehri, Tahli Moori, Chungi No22, Tench Bhatta, Dhoke Juma, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Jhanda, Scheme-III, Garibabad, Dhok Munshi, Rehmatabad, Soan, Morgha and several other areas took to the streets to protest against prolonged hours of unscheduled loadshedding in their respective areas. Similarly, the consumers of city areas also protested against unscheduled loadshedding.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issued a notification to observe 8-hours loadshedding but has started violating its own notification and observing over 12-hours unscheduled loadshedding. The consumers of affected localities faced power blackouts many a time during the day. The concerned authority cut power after every hour. The residents of affected localities not only face 8-hours of routine loadshedding but 4 to 6 hours of additional power blackouts from 8:am to 2:00 pm. The reliable sources said that several power plants have remained shut for a long time due to the unavailability of gas, coal, and oil. The country is facing an electricity shortfall of around 5000 MW due to mismanagement of concerned authorities. Presently, the country is producing electricity only 14000 MW which is not enough to meet the demand, the sources claimed.

The sources also said that Pakistan is facing a power crisis, therefore Ministry of Power and Energy has cut down the quota of electricity distribution companies. The power crisis would further aggravate in the coming days, the sources warned.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Senior Executive Engineer (XEN) Muhammad Saeed told ‘The News’ that they were trying to provide uninterrupted electricity to all consumers in all areas but were helpless before this situation. “We are implementing the orders of the authorities concerned,” he claimed.

The citizens of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have appealed to provide uninterrupted electricity to consumers at least during the holy month of Ramazan. The weather is continuously going towards harshness but Iesco observing over 12-hours of power blackouts in a day, the citizens said.