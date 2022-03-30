Four terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat

RAWALPINDI: Four terrorists were killed in a joint Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted by the Pakistan Army and police near Lakki Marwat on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistan Army and police conducted a joint Intelligence Based Operation on reported presence of terrorists in general area Sheri Khel, Lakki Marwat.

During an intense exchange of fire, four terrorists got killed and one terrorist was apprehended. The dead terrorists have been identified as terrorist commander Sajid, Aleem, Aftab and Fazalur Rehman.

Large quantity of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists. The terrorists were actively involved in kidnappings and terrorist activities against innocent civilians and security forces. These terrorists were also involved in the shahadat of an FC soldier in January, 2022. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.