PSX ranks top 25 firms for 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday announced recipients of top 25 companies awards for the year 2020. Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, and System Limited were ranked as top three in the awards list.

Speaking on the occasion, MD and CEO PSX Farrukh H. Khan congratulated the recipients over the performance in business and corporate activities. He was of the view that the listed companies had delivered exceptional value to all stakeholders and the country.

Since 1978, PSX Top 25 Companies Awards have been presented to outstanding companies listed on the stock exchange. Companies that outperform others in terms of their capital efficiency, TSR, free float of shares, growth in operating revenue, turnover of shares, and specific quantifiers of corporate governance and, investors relation are given the awards.

The recipients included Security Papers Limited, Archroma Pakistan Limited, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited, Mari Petroleum Company Limited, Askari Bank Limited, Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited, Century Paper and Board Mills Limited, and others.