Govt shifts general aviation to new site

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has moved general aviation flying at historic Walton Aerodrome in Lahore away from the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) for safety reasons.

General aviation flying was primarily being carried out from the historic Walton Aerodrome in Lahore with limited operations from AIIAP.

However, safety concerns due to Walton's location in a densely populated area and increased traffic in the AIIAP flying circuit, led the federal government to developing a state-of-the-art greenfield aerodrome dedicated for general aviation purposes.

Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a greenfield aerodrome for general aviation purposes.

The project site, located at a 35-minute drive from the AIIAP, would be spread over 643 acres.

Federal Secretary Aviation Division, Shaukat Ali, DG Civil Aviation Authority Khaqan Murtaza and Director (P&D) CAA were also present at the ceremony.

“This will be the first greenfield aerodrome dedicated for general aviation and envisaged to be a nursery for future pilots and aviation professionals in the country,” according to a PCAA press release.

The salient feature of this aerodrome include a 6,000 feet runway incorporating basic airfield lighting and navigational aids along with link taxiways, apron, aircraft hangers, ATC, fire station and a fuelling facility.

The aerodrome would also have a small terminal building, an administrative building including classrooms and an area dedicated for development of Civil Aviation Training Institutes.

This aerodrome also includes 223 acres dedicated for the development of a special economic zone (SEZ) to boost economic activities in the area. The project would be completed within twelve months with its airside development being undertaken in six months enabling shifting of flying clubs to this new facility.