GCU celebrates Pashtun Culture Day

LAHORE:The Pashtun students of Government College University Lahore organised colourful activities, including cultural walk, traditional dance “Attan” and cultural night to create awareness about the Pashtun traditions.

The Pashtun Culture Day celebrations, held under the auspices of GCU Society for Cultural and Heritage (SOCH), were marked by the beating of drums, Rubab, Tabla and flute playing performances and the traditional Pashtun dance known as “Attan”.

The celebrations began with a walk led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi from the Clock Tower to the university's main gate. Students representing different provinces participated in the walk to promote unity within the several cultures of Pakistan.

