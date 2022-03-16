 
Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

By AFP
March 16, 2022

COPENHAGEN: Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010. "Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products", Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

