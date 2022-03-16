IGP wants periodic mental health check-ups of cops

Considering the recommendations of the committee looking into the martyrdom of DSP Faiz Muhammad Dayo by his gunman, Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar has ordered periodic mental health check-ups of cops.
Officials said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mahar had formed an enquiry committee after DSP Dayo was martyred by his gunman, and sought recommendations to avert any such incident in future.
The committee submitted its recommendations to the IGP’s office, following which the police chief directed all the additional inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, senior superintendents of police and superintendents of police in Sindh to follow the recommendations.
Recommendations
Periodic check-ups by a team comprising clinical psychologists and psychiatrists is to be made mandatory at the following stages of service: at the time of induction into the force, at the time of proceeding for training and at the time of promotion.
Moreover, this needs to start with all the police officers deployed as gunmen and guards throughout the province. They should be cleared by clinical psychiatrists as regards their mental fitness to perform their sensitive duties.
Psychological reports of the candidates and police officers should be kept in their police files as well as in their digital records through entries made in the Human Resource Management Information System. It is also recommended that awareness seminars on stress management be held at district level and improvements be made in their living conditions.
Police constabulary should be provided with proper accommodation so that they can live there with their families and remain sensitised about the importance of human life through bonding within their relationships.
The duty hours are to be reduced to eight hours. Rotation of gunmen and guards in accordance with the police rules must be followed in letter and spirit to bring versatility and diversity in the job experience of police constables. A constable deputed as a gunman should also be provided with an opportunity to work at the desk and in the field alternately to avoid forming a linear, one-dimensional, rigid behaviour.
