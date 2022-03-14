Sister Martin of Lahore Sacred Heart School passes away

LAHORE: Sister Martin de Porres, Principal Sacres Heart School, Lahore, passed away here on Sunday. Her funeral will be held today (Monday) at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Convent chapel, Thornton Road. She will be buried in Jail Road cemetery (Gora Qabrastan). Sister Martin was 92 years old and served the school for more than 60 years. Many of her students have expressed deep grief over the death. They also paid her rich tributes.