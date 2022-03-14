Lahore Board conducts exam for cops recruitment

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Sunday conducted a written exam for the recruitment of constables in Punjab Police Department. The Lahore Board had set up 158 examination centres in its jurisdiction to conduct the exam in which 31,500 candidates appeared.

During inspection, one candidate was caught impersonating at a centre set up at Government High School Main Market Township (Center B). Besides monitoring inspectors and inspection teams, Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab secretary Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali and other officials also visited different exam centres.