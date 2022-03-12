LG minister orders operation to retake MDA’s illegally occupied lands

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the Malir Development Authority (MDA) to launch an operation next week against unauthorised constructions and illegal occupation of its lands.

During a visit to the head office of the authority on Friday, he said the provincial government would hold MDA officials accountable who deviated from the relevant rules and regulations while discharging their duties. He said the provincial administration was accountable to the masses and had to adopt due measures for their welfare.

Shah directed the officials to make sure that illegal occupation and uunathorised settlements did not take place on the MDA land. He said satellite data should be maintained for taking timely action against encroachments.

He said complete assistance should be availed from the Rangers, police and the office of the deputy commissioner in taking action against encroachments. The minister directed the officials concerned to thoroughly sort out complaints about the balloting of plots by the MDA for setting up cottage industries. He said the residential plots in different housing schemes should be handed over to their owners without any further delay to enable them to construct their houses.

Shah said work should be expedited to resettle the population displaced in Karachi due to the revamping and restoration of storm water drains, saying that the Sindh government always fully kept its promises made to the people.

He asked the MDA officials to discharge their duties diligently, telling them to submit to him progress reports of their departments. Expressing dissatisfaction with the general performance of the MDA officials, Shah asked them to improve their output in serving the public; otherwise, he said, they should be ready to face the consequences. He claimed that the provincial government always showed haste in rewarding officials showing good performance, while penalising public servants having a bad service record.