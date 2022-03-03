DSP among three martyred in Quetta blast

QUETTA: Three people lost their lives while more than 20 others sustained injuries as an explosion occured at Quetta's Jinnah Road. The dead also included a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), local media reported.

According to Geo News, the blast took place near a police mobile and soon after the explosion, nearby shops caught fire. Quetta Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Fida Hassan said that all the wounded individuals have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

He further said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. "Two-and-a-half to three kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast," he said. The medical superintendent of the hospital said that the number of injured brought in for treatment was 25, adding that the condition of six individuals is critical.

According to the police, following the incident, Jinnah Road and its surrounding streets have been cordoned off and have been closed for traffic. Chief Minister of Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident and expressed grief at the loss of innocent lives.

Bizenjo has also directed the inspector-general of police Quetta to present a detailed report of the incident to the provincial government at the earliest. He also told the police to ensure improved security throughout the city. The CM also directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.