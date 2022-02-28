Call for immediate ceasefire between Russia, Ukraine

LAHORE: International Human Rights Movement Central Chairman Muhammad Nasir Iqbal Khan Sunday said Nato’s criminal provocation plunged Ukraine into war.

Speaking at a rally, calling for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine here, he said the hypocrisy of the Nato alliance stands in the way of fruitful negotiations and reconciliation between the two fighting nations.

The Pak government should take necessary steps for immediate and safe repatriation of overseas Pakistanis, including students trapped in Ukraine. He called upon the European countries to play constructive role for peace and reconciliation, instead of adding fuel to fire in Ukraine. He said that European countries should pave the way for lasting peace with restraint instead of further provoking Russia.

Ukraine is deeply concerned about the carnage, civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian property. He said that humanity was threatened by various powerful misguided people and their weapons. Dialogue between Russia and Ukraine could save humanity. He appealed to the United Nations Secretary-General to put the survival of humanity and wellbeing of human beings at top priority.