Ahsan, Mudassir leave for Doha today

KARACHI: Two Pakistani cueists, having undertaken five days of camp training, leave for Doha on Sunday (today) for participating in various international events due to start early next week.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) here on Saturday, Muhammad Ahsan and Shaikh Mudassir, to be accompanied by manager Naved Kapadia, will leave Karachi for Doha via Dubai on Sunday (today). They will be joined by Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Sajjad four days later.

Asif, Sajjad and Ahsan will contest the IBSF World Snooker Championships 2021 starting on March 1. Pakistan got an additional slot in the global event by virtue of having Asif as the defending champion. He emerged triumphant when the global event was last organised — in 2019.

Ahsan will also participate in the IBSF Under-21 World Snooker Championships 2021 in which Mudassir will be the other contestant from Pakistan.

Ahsan and Asif will then feature in the 37th Asian Men Snooker Championship 2022, also taking place in Doha from March 12 to 19.

The PBSA organised a five-day training and conditioning camp for the four Pakistani cueists at the Krazzan Snooker Parlour in WAPDA Town, Lahore, under the supervision of M B Ghouri, Senior Vice President, Snooker & Billiard Association of Punjab.