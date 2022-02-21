Iesco launches mobile app

Islamabad : Switching towards digital application, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has launched ‘Iesco Light’ allowing consumers to avail many facilities through this mobile application, says a press release.

Iesco Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan said that Iesco believes to serve its valuable customers by providing quality services and keeping in view the advancement in technology.

“Iesco managements has introduced “Iesco Light” which can be downloaded from play store. By using this application, Iesco customers can apply online for new electricity connection, change of name, change of tariff moreover provision of duplicate bills, registration of complaints, awareness regarding load managements schedule, bill estimators, call on helpline number 118 or SMS on 8118 are also the features of this application,” he added.