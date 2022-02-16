Electrical work starts at PSB Karachi centre

KARACHI: The much-awaited development work at multipurpose indoor sports complex in Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)-owned coaching centre in Karachi has started and electrical work is being carried out inside the gymnasium, official sources supervising the development work informed 'The News' on Tuesday.

The development work has been halted time and again for the last 10 years.

The multipurpose indoor sports complex was started during the rule of General (rtd) Pervaiz Musharraf but later two successive federal governments failed to complete it, although less than 20 percent work was remaining.

As per details, work on electrical wiring and installation of electrical equipment, including lights and fans, is going on.

Work on laying a new tartan track and renovation of badminton and table tennis halls and the old boxing gymnasium is yet to be started.

PSB authorities in Islamabad had decided that the development work would be started in February and it would be completed in June 2022 but so far only electric work has been started.

It is pertinent to mention that PSB decided last year the massive development and renovation work with the addition of new sports facilities would be part of this project, including installation of floodlights, a swimming pool, increasing seating arrangement in front of the athletics track and the football ground.

The first phase of this development work was the construction of flats for the staffers which is yet to be started.

A group of athletes at the coaching centre observed that in April, the holy month of Ramzan would also be observed. Thus, it might be possible that the development and renovation work at the centre would be further delayed.