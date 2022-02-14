Pakistan sees slight rise in Covid-19 positivity ratio again

ISLAMABAD: A slight rise in Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio was witnessed as 3,206 people were found infected during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

Pakistan has been witnessing an irregular positivity graph for almost week.

As per today's stats, the new infections were detected after 55,304 coronavirus diagnostic tests performed across the country, which placed Pakistan's positivity ratio at 5.79 percent and the overall case count at 1,483,798. Meanwhile, another 41 people succumbed to COVID-19 in a single day, taking the country's coronavirus death toll to 29,772.

According to the NCOC stats, Pakistan's active case count fell to 78,398 after 4,935 recoveries in a single day.

Despite an irregular graph of the deaths and fresh cases, the number of COVID-19 recuperation cases has witnessed a steady rise, which took the total recoveries count to 1,375,628.