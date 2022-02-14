Iesco issues power suspension programme

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for today (Monday) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to Iesco spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Adhi, Chatta Bakhtawar, Ghauri Garden, Suhdran Road, Khanna-II, Al-Noor Colony-II, Khanna East, Khanna Dak, Azad Shaheed, New Waheedabad, Burma, Dharek, Kohsar Valley.

Brahma, Bahtar, Malhwali, Vani, Kharpa, City, Maniwala, Zeeshan Colony, Lakho, Lohi Bhair, Sohdran, G-9/2, Police Line, Falcon, Jinnah Camp, Noor Muhammad, Al Noor Colony, Kurri Road, Khurram Colony.

Muslim Town, Shahpur, Rahara, PHA-1, Bahria Enclave, Treat Feeders, From 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Safdar Shaheed, Sanghoi, Nathwala feeders and surroundings.