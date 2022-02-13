Kabaddi federation to overcome ‘rustiness’

KARACHI: Keeping in view the rustiness of the players due to lack of competitions due to Covid, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday said that they would work to overcome this issue while training for the Asian Games.

“Players have done well by training on their own but weakness is there which is natural when you don’t take part in competitions constantly. But InshaAllah we will try our best to remove these deficiencies,” Sarwar told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

China is going to host the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 10-25. Kabaddi suffered the most during the last two years due to Covid and it was almost after two years that a national event was conducted recently in Lahore in which the boys seemed in good shape but were far away from the form which is needed for international circuit.

The NCOC has imposed a ban on full-body-contact sports and once it is lifted the PKF plans to hold a camp immediately.

“Yes, we have told the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and once the situation becomes better we will set up a camp at Islamabad or at any other place the Board gives us,” said Sarwar, also a former Pakistan captain.

Sarwar said that before the Asian Games a bilateral series is expected and Pakistani team will also be sent abroad for training.

“We plan to do our best to prepare a good team for the Asian Games,” Sarwar said.